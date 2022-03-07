Jessie Bates III Given Franchise Tag by Bengals After Run to Super Bowl 56

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

The Cincinnati Bengals are making sure Jessie Bates III can't become a free agent for at least another year.

The Bengals confirmed that they franchise-tagged Bates on Monday after NFL Netowrk's Ian Rapoport first reported the decision.

Per Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac, the 2022 franchise tag value for safeties is estimated to be $13 million.

Bates has been with the Bengals since 2018 when he was drafted in the second round (No. 54 overall) in 2018 out of Wake Forest.

The Indiana native has started all 63 regular-season games he played with the Bengals. He recorded at least 100 combined tackles in each of his first three seasons, including a career-high 111 as a rookie.

Bates looked like he was ready to ascend to the top tier of safeties in 2020. The 25-year-old led all players at the position and tied for sixth overall with 15 pass breakups.

The 2021 campaign was a step down for Bates. He still finished the regular season with 88 combined tackles and a career-high three tackles for loss, but his four pass breakups were the fewest of his career.

Pro Football Focus noted that Bates has some scheme versatility that will make him a valuable asset in most defenses:

"Bates showed in 2020 that he can be an elite center field safety with the range to get to the sideline and make plays on the football. He is an ideal player for the Seattle Cover 1/Cover 3 style of defense, which is becoming increasingly less prevalent. He would also thrive in any system that runs with split safety shells, which makes him an ideal fit for most of the league in some shape or form."

Bates did come up big in Cincinnati's 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC Wild Card Game.

Bates was Cincinnati's best defensive player during its run to the Super Bowl. He had six pass breakups and two interceptions in four playoff games.

As long as Bates can find a consistent level of play, he could end up being a foundation piece on a Bengals roster that is clearly ascending after winning the AFC North in 2021.

At the very least, bringing Bates back for one season on the franchise tag to prove himself makes sense for a playoff-caliber team.

No one knows Bates' skill set and talent better than the Bengals. He gives them a potential ballhawk in the secondary if he gets back to his previous level.