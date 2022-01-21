Raiders' Nate Hobbs Cited for Driving 110 MPH 2 Weeks After DUI Arrest

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs was cited for driving 110 mph in a 65-mph zone on Sunday, less than two weeks after he was charged with DUI, according to 8 News Now.

A spokesperson for the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol confirmed to 8 News Now that Hobbs was not arrested on the reckless driving charge.

On Jan. 3, Hobbs failed field sobriety tests and was transported to Clark County Detention Center on a misdemeanor DUI charge. An officer found him asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle on a parking garage exit ramp.

The officer stated he smelt a "slight odor" of an alcoholic beverage coming from Hobbs, and the cornerback told police he "was just tired."

Hobbs' attorney's released the following statement, via 8 News Now:

The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law.

Hobbs, 22, was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He recorded one interception, three passes defended, one forced fumble, one sack, 74 tackles, three tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits in 16 games.