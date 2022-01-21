Krystof Hrabik Suspended 30 Games by AHL for Making Racist Gesture Toward Boko Imama

Christopher Mast/Getty Images

San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik has been suspended 30 games after making a racist gesture toward Tucson Roadrunners forward Boko Imama, who is Black, during a Jan. 12 game, the AHL announced Friday.

According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Hrabik imitated the movement of a monkey in a taunt toward Imama. Players on the Roadrunners bench noticed the gesture, and he was eventually confronted by Tucson's Travis Barron.

The AHL was made aware of the incident on Jan. 13 and began investigating. At that point, Hrabik was barred from all team activities. He has already served three games of his 30-game suspension.

AHL President and CEO Scott Howson released the following statement:

"The AHL stands with Boko Imama. It is unfair that any player should be subjected to comments or gestures based on their race; they should be judged only on their ability to perform as a player on the ice, as a teammate in the locker room and as a member of their community."

As part of his suspension, Hrabik is being given the opportunity to work with the NHL's Player Inclusion Committee to participate in education and training on racism and inclusion. He will be allowed to apply for reinstatement to the AHL after missing 21 games. The league's decision will be "based on an evaluation of his progress in the necessary education and training" with the Player Inclusion Committee.

The Barracuda and the San Jose Sharks, the team's NHL affiliate, also released a joint statement Friday:

This marks the second time a player has been suspended for making a racist gesture toward Imama. Former Bakersfield Condors defenseman Brandon Manning was suspended five games in 2020 after using a racial slur toward Imama.

Imama was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015. He spent four years with the Los Angeles Kings from 2017-21 before signing with the Roadrunners last summer.