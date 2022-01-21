Dwayne Haskins' Wife Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins Has Domestic Violence Charge Dropped

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Clark County District Attorney's Office has dropped a felony domestic violence charge filed against Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, the wife of Dwayne Haskins.

In July, Gondrezick-Haskins was arrested after she allegedly caused "substantial injuries" to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback during an altercation in Las Vegas.

TMZ Sports reported Friday that court documents show the case was dismissed Jan. 10, but Clark County prosecutors haven't publicly commented on the decision to drop the charge.

In July, KTNV provided details from the arrest report, which stated Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of punching Haskins in the mouth causing a split lip and a lost tooth.

Haskins told police they got in an argument about him leaving for a nightclub without waiting for the whole group, but didn't remember being struck in the mouth. Gondrezick-Haskins said she suffered injuries while trying to break up a fight between her husband and a friend, leading to head and neck pain, but did not remember if "anyone had battered her," per KTNV.

A friend told police he saw the couple "tussling" after an argument. Gondrezick-Haskins was formally charged with battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm.

In December, Haskins celebrated his wife's birthday with an Instagram post, saying he was "thankful God has allowed me to be apart of your journey."

The former Washington Football Team starter spent the 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He didn't appear in any games while serving as the No. 3 quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph.

Haskins will be a restricted free agent during the 2022 NFL offseason.