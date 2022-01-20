Chiefs' Willie Gay Arrested on Misdemeanor Criminal Damage Charge

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property of less than $1,000.

Gay was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Overland Park, Kansas, and is currently being held at the Johnson County Detention Center while he awaits bond.

Maxx Lepselter, Gay's representative, told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Gay and the mother of his son got into an argument, during which he broke a vacuum.

Gay, 23, is in his second season with the Chiefs after being a 2020 second-round draft pick. He recorded 48 tackles and 0.5 sacks during the regular season and had two tackles and a forced fumble in Kansas City's wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round matchup Sunday. There has been no word on whether the pending criminal case will impact Gay's status for the game.