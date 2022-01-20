Lakers' Frank Vogel: 'I Don’t Feel Like I’m Under Siege' Amid Job Security Rumors

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Despite growing buzz that Frank Vogel is on the hot seat, and his job security may be determined on a game-by-game basis, the Los Angeles Lakers head coach told reporters on Wednesday he wasn't feeling the pressure.

"I don't feel like I’m under siege," he said. "It's not hard to do my job... It's not up to me if it's fair or not."

Earlier on Wednesday, Bill Oram and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Vogel's job was in "serious jeopardy" and is being "evaluated on a game-to-game basis and is at risk of being fired if progress doesn't continue after Monday's win over the Utah Jazz."

But Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that "people with knowledge of the situation insist 'there are no current plans' to replace Vogel—a sign that the coach has navigated through the latest drama surrounding his position."

Per that report, a loss against the Jazz on Monday could have been "the final straw" for Vogel, however.

The Lakers are just 22-22 on the season, a disappointing mark for a team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Whether Vogel deserves to be groomed as the fall guy for those struggles is debatable, however.

For one, Davis has missed a big chunk of the season because of injuries. And L.A.'s roster construction has been questionable at best, with Westbrook in particular an unnatural fit next to James, given that both players are at their best running an offense.

The Lakers should be better than they've been, even with the questionable personnel fits. Vogel bears some of the blame. Whether he deserves enough blame to be fired is another question entirely, however.

For now, the job is his. But the embers underneath his seat don't appear to have cooled completely.