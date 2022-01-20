NFL Files Motion to Dismiss Ex-Raiders HC Jon Gruden's Lawsuit, Denies Leaking Emails

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The NFL has filed a motion to dismiss former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the league and commissioner Roger Goodell, which alleges that the league intentionally leaked the racist, anti-gay and misogynistic emails that eventually led to his midseason resignation.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Michael McCann of Sportico and Mark Maske of the Washington Post provided more information:

Per Ben Shpigel of the New York Times, Gruden filed a lawsuit with the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County, Nevada in November, alleging that the league took part in "a malicious and orchestrated campaign" against the 58-year-old and accusing them of "a Soviet-style character assassination."

"The suit accuses the N.F.L. and Goodell of intentionally leaking the emails to The Times and The Wall Street Journal during the middle of the Raiders’ season to inflict 'maximum damage' to Gruden," Shpigel wrote.

Gruden resigned on Oct. 11 after leading Las Vegas to a 3-2 start in the fourth season of his second stint with the franchise.

