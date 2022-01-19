NFL Draws over 102 Million Total Viewers for Super Wild Card Weekend

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The NFL remains incredibly popular, even during blowout playoff games.

The league announced more than 102 million total viewers tuned in for Super Wild Card Weekend to watch games from Saturday through Monday. The six games averaged 30.5 million viewers, which represented a 21 percent increase from last season.

This comes after Joe Reedy of the Associated Press reported the 272 regular-season games averaged 17.1 million viewers, which was a 10 percent increase from last season. What's more, Nielsen information revealed that 91 of the top 100 telecasts during the season were NFL games.

That the viewing numbers were so high is notable because four of the six games ended with final deficits of 16 or more points, with three of them ending with final deficits of more than 20 points.

Only the Cincinnati Bengals' win over the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Dallas Cowboys ended up being one-score games.

If these numbers are any indication, plenty of fans will be tuning in for the Divisional Round as well, even if the games aren't particularly close.