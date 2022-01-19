Sean McVay: Rams Have 'Tremendous Respect but Not Fear' for Bucs' Tom Brady

Harry How/Getty Images

If the Los Angeles Rams are going to win a Super Bowl this season, they are going to have to go through Tom Brady and his seven rings in the divisional round.

On Wednesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters the team has a lot of respect for what Brady has done at his best, but they aren't afraid of facing the future Hall of Famer.

"I think it's tremendous respect, but not fear. And so, as a competitor, he is a great, phenomenal player. We have tremendous respect for him, but we're going to have the expectation and anticipation that we're preparing to try to go win this game. And so, we know what a great challenge it's going to be. We've got to have a great week of work, and then go play to the best of our ability and let the chips fall where they may."

