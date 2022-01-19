911 Call Audio from Arrest of Browns' Malik McDowell Released

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Three people called police Monday asking for an urgent police response because a naked man, later identified as Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell, was walking outside a children's learning center in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

TMZ Sports obtained audio from the 911 calls on Wednesday, which included one woman who described the situation to a dispatcher while trying to organize a lockdown in the learning facility with McDowell "out front" of the building.

"You're going to go into lockdown," the woman said. "You're going to have to take these kids into the bathroom, OK? Yes. One-by-one."

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said in its arrest report it required six officers to subdue the 6'6'', 295-pound NFL player, who allegedly "punched the deputy several times in the head" and then ran across a roadway before officers used a stun gun on McDowell and he was placed in handcuffs, per Lisa J. Huriash and Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

McDowell was arrested and charged with public exposure, aggravated battery of an officer and resisting arrest. His attorney, Adam Swickle, told the Sun Sentinel he believes "throughout the investigation there will be things that will come to light, which will explain what took place."

"Apparently, somebody may have slipped him something or given him something he was unaware of—which explains some of his bizarre behavior," Swickle said.

The Browns released a statement after McDowell's arrest.

"We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information," a spokesperson said. "We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time."

McDowell signed with Cleveland in May after two years out of the NFL following multiple off-field incidents, including a prior altercation with police that led to an 11-month jail sentence.

The 25-year-old Michigan State product was a second-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 draft. He never played a game for the Hawks because of injuries suffered in a July 2017 ATV accident and subsequent arrests prior to his March 2019 release by Seattle.

McDowell appeared in 15 games for the Browns during the 2021 season.