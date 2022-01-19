'The Tuck Rule' ESPN 30 for 30 Documentary Trailer Released; Tom Brady Co-Producing

Photo credit should read MATT CAMPBELL/AFP via Getty Images

If you've been looking to have more of Tom Brady on your screens, then you're in luck.

ESPN announced Wednesday it will air a 30 for 30 documentary on the New England Patriots' 16-13 victory over the Oakland Raiders in the AFC divisional round in January 2002.

As its name implies, The Tuck Rule will focus on the pivotal play from that game. Brady's 199 Productions is one of the companies producing the film.

Brady appeared to fumble the ball after a hit by Charles Woodson with less than two minutes remaining in regulation and the Patriots down 13-10. However, the officials ruled the play an incomplete pass, and Adam Vinatieri eventually connected on a game-tying field goal with 27 seconds on the clock.

New England proceeded to win its first Super Bowl to cap off that postseason, and a dynasty was born. Because of what came after, the "Tuck Rule Game" carried an added significance, and fans can create any number of alternate histories that would've unfolded if the Patriots lost.