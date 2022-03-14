Report: Brandon Scherff to Sign with Jaguars in Free Agency After Leaving Commanders

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Veteran offensive lineman Brandon Scherff agreed to a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, after spending the first seven years of his career with the Washington Commanders.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro in 2020, the 30-year-old is regarded as one of the best guards in the NFL. He was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft by Washington.

Scherff has struggled to stay on the field in recent seasons, though. After not missing a game in his first two years in the NFL, he's missed at least two games in each of the past five seasons. He was sidelined for six games in 2021 due to an MCL sprain and a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

If the Iowa product is able to stay healthy in 2022, he will fit nicely as the anchor on Jacksonville's offensive line. His presence will be a welcome sight for Trevor Lawrence, who was sacked 32 times last season.

The addition of Scherff should also boost the Jaguars' rushing attack, which averaged 103.2 yards on the ground last season.

Improving Lawrence's pass protection was the obvious priority here, and Scherff's arrival will be a great way to kick off Doug Pederson's tenure as head coach.