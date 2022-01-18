Jaguars' Lerentee McCray Arrested After High-Speed Chase, Faces Fleeing Police Charge

Jaguars' Lerentee McCray Arrested After High-Speed Chase, Faces Fleeing Police ChargeJanuary 19, 2022
AP Photo/Gary McCullough
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Lerentee McCray was arrested on Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with police, according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco.
According to court records obtained by DiRocco, McCray was issued a citation for speeding and was charged with fleeing/eluding police with disregard of safety to person or property, which is a second-degree felony. He was booked into Lake County Jail in Central Florida and was released that morning after paying a $5,000 bond.
