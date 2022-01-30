Dave Ziegler Named Raiders GM amid Rumors of Josh McDaniels Being Hired as HC

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have hired New England Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler as their next general manager.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news, noting the Raiders are expected to move swiftly in an attempt to land Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach, with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting the two sides are finalizing a contract.

Ziegler replaces Mike Mayock, who was fired on Jan. 17 after three years with the organization.

Mayock's departure is part of an organizational shift following the midseason departure of head coach Jon Gruden, who resigned after racist, sexist and anti-gay emails he sent while employed at ESPN were leaked to the press.

Mayock was the former coach's self-selected general manager after he previously served as a draft analyst at NFL Network. Gruden had the final say over all personnel calls but worked in concert with Mayock, who had no previous NFL front-office experience.

Ziegler comes to the Raiders after spending the last nine seasons with the Patriots. He most recently served as the de facto general manager next to Bill Belichick in the 2021 season, helping spark New England's quick turnaround after missing the playoffs in 2020.

Ziegler inherits a roster that went 10-7 during the regular season before losing a one-possession battle to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card Round. While there were a series of questionable roster decisions made under Gruden and Mayock—particularly during the draft—the bones of a strong roster are in place. The Raiders are also set to have a projected $21.4 million in cap space next season before any restructurings take place.

Starting quarterback Derek Carr is only under contract through next season, so getting a deal done for him is likely to be the first order of business once Ziegler settles in—likely alongside McDaniels.

The Patriots offensive coordinator has been a candidate for several head coaching jobs in recent years but has bided his time after an ugly two-year tenure with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010. Assuming McDaniels ultimately follows Ziegler to Las Vegas, it's likely his comfort level with the longtime Patriots employee that will play the biggest factor in him leaving Bill Belichick's tutelage.