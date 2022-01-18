Browns' Malik McDowell Arrested for Allegedly Beating Police Officer, Public Exposure

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested Monday on charges of public exposure, resisting arrest with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer, according to Lisa J. Huriash and Chris Perkins of the Sun Sentinel.

The Browns issued a statement on the matter.

"We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information," the team said. "We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time."

