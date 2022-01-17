Mike Mayock Fired as Raiders GM After 25-24 Record over 3 Seasons with Team

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders fired general manager Mike Mayock.

"We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to to build upon in its future," the Raiders said in a statement.

Mayock spent three seasons with the team. The Raiders went 25-24 over that span, reaching the AFC Wild Card Round this year.

Las Vegas will now be looking for both a head coach and GM after Jon Gruden resigned in October after emails he sent containing racist, anti-gay and misogynistic comments became public.

While Mayock helped assemble a postseason-worthy squad, his personnel misfires overshadowed what he did right as the team's GM.

In his first offseason in 2019, Mayock and then-head coach Jon Gruden oversaw a spending spree. The return on the Raiders' investment was minimal:

Most notably, the franchise sent two draft picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Antonio Brown, who promptly got a reworked three-year, $50.1 million extension. Brown didn't play a single snap for the team before getting released, ending a brief but tumultuous tenure.

Gruden and Mayock had an opportunity to reshape the Raiders for the future and ultimately set the team back.

Mayock's draft record is mixed as well, which is a trend predating his arrival. ESPN's Paul Gutierrez noted only three of Las Vegas' 18 first-round picks since 2005 have gotten a second contract from the team.

The organization has whiffed especially badly in the first round.

In 2019, the Raiders reached for Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell, who fell out of the starting lineup by his third season. Josh Jacobs ran for 1,150 yards as a rookie but averaged 4.0 yards per carry in 2020 and 2021.

Neither of the their 2020 first-rounders is still on the roster. Henry Ruggs III was released after he was involved in a car crash that killed one woman. Damon Arnette was jettisoned shortly thereafter, too, after he shared a video in which he threatened somebody while holding a firearm.

Alex Leatherwood, the No. 17 pick in 2021, struggled as a rookie and had to move to the interior of the offensive line.

Mayock did find great value in 2019 fourth-rounder Maxx Crosby and 2019 fifth-rounder Hunter Renfrow, though. Divine Deablo, a third-rounder in the 2021 draft, showed promise.

One got the impression that Gruden, who signed a 10-year, $100 million contract to return to an NFL sideline in 2018, may have had the loudest voice when it came to personnel matters.

Perhaps Mayock deserved the opportunity to work alongside a new head coach and leave more of a stamp on the roster.

Instead, the Raiders will have a clean slate on their coaching staff and in their front office in 2022. Throw in the fact Derek Carr is entering the final year of his contract and there could be major changes coming to Sin City.