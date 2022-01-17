Report: Mike Tyson, Jake Paul in 'Advanced' Contract Talks for Exhibition Fight

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have engaged in "advanced talks" regarding an exhibition in Las Vegas, according to The Sun's Ryan Parry and James Desborough.

Tyson fought to a draw with fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in his last fight in November 2020. Paul competed on the same card and knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in the second round. He has since reeled off victories over Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Parry and Desborough spoke to a source who said Tyson and Paul have brokered a verbal agreement on the general details but that the finer specifics still need to be hammered out. The involved parties believe the event can generate up to £36 million.

Tyson addressed a potential encounter with Paul during an appearance on the Full Send Podcast in October (via talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy) and said knocking out the YouTuber would be "so f--king easy." However, he'd feel conflicted because of his family's affinity for Paul after becoming close with him.

"I would be against my own f--king family," he said. "They love this little white motherf--ker. You know what I mean? He has f--king balls."

Perhaps a massive payday will help put Tyson's mind at ease.

This will represent a different challenge for Paul, who has yet to cross paths with an opponent who boasts a lengthy boxing resume. Askren and Woodley are experienced MMA fighters, but their boxing inexperience was laid bare in their losses to the 25-year-old.

Tyson turned 55 in June, and his last professional fight was back in 2005. Still, the former heavyweight champion possesses plenty of punching power.

The 6'1" Paul won't have as much of a size advantage against the 5'10" Tyson, either. Woodley and Askren were both MMA champions in the welterweight class.

Although Tyson is clearly past his prime, if the fight happens, Iron Mike would likely be the toughest test for the Ohio native in his burgeoning boxing career.