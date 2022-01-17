Rafael Nadal Sweeps Marcos Giron in 1st Round of 2022 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal Sweeps Marcos Giron in 1st Round of 2022 Australian OpenJanuary 17, 2022
Rafael Nadal got off to a strong start in the Australian Open, defeating Marcus Giron in straight sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round on Sunday night. Nadal remains undefeated in 2022 at 4-0.
Nadal opened strong and was all over the court. He converted both of his break points and didn't lose a service game.
Giron fought hard in the second set. He cut an early 3-1 deficit to 4-3 and later battled back from set point four times to make it 5-4. But Nadal was in vintage form and took the next game.
In the third set, Nadal quickly jumped out to a 5-1 lead, but Giron didn't go down easy. Giron took the next point and had break point in the next game, but Nadal battled back to finish the match.
After the match, Nadal discussed his previous foot injury and his positive COVID-19 result from last month. He said it hasn't been easy to work his way back from both those ailments, but he's been taking things day by day.
The Australian Open is the tournament that Nadal has had the least success at during his storied career. In 16 appearances, he's only won once in Melbourne in 2009. Nadal was eliminated in the quarterfinals in each of the last two years.
Entering this year's tournament, Nadal isn't getting his hopes up. Noting that he hasn't played five sets since Roland Garros, he told Ben Rothenberg of The New York Times that he feels "the situation is not ideal for me to try to have an amazing result on the first Grand Slam."
Nadal awaits the winner of Yannick Hanfmann vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis, which is scheduled to take place at 1:30 a.m. ET on Monday.