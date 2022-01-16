Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs out vs. Eagles After Trying to Play Through Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ruled starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs out for the remainder of the team's wild-card matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles at halftime after he suffered an ankle injury in the first half.

Wirfs attempted to play in the second quarter, returning to the field, but was ultimately deemed unable to continue.

Wirfs' backup, Josh Wells, also suffered an injury during the game, though he was able to play through it.

And starting center Ryan Jensen briefly left the game in the first half after the team's second touchdown, but he returned the next series without missing a play.

Nonetheless, each of those injuries will be something to monitor in the upcoming week as the Bucs prepare for their next playoff opponent.

Wirfs, 22, would be a huge loss if he's unable to go next week. The second-year player has already won a title and was selected as both a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro for the 2021 season.

It didn't take long for his absence to be felt:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Losing Wirfs ultimately wasn't costly in an easy win for the Bucs on Sunday. It would be far more detrimental against stiffer competition in the divisional round and beyond.