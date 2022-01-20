Report: Bulls' Lonzo Ball Evaluating Treatment Options on Meniscus Injury in Knee

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball was reportedly diagnosed with a "small meniscus tear in his left knee," per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Charania reported Thursday that Ball is now "evaluating treatment options."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added a decision is expected to be made within the next 24-to-48 hours on whether Ball will have arthroscopic surgery that would sideline him for four-to-six weeks.

The guard is thriving in his first season in the Windy City. Through 35 games, he's averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He's also on pace to set career highs in field-goal percentage (42.3) and three-point percentage (42.3).

The Bulls were one of the more ambitious teams in the offseason, adding Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso. While many expected Chicago to improve on an 11th-place finish in 2020-21, few envisioned the team sitting first in the Eastern Conference at 28-15.

Ball's contributions on both ends of the floor have played a role in the Bulls' overachieving.

Head coach Billy Donovan has had to cope without the 24-year-old for stretches. He entered the NBA's health and safety protocols in December, missing five games, and the lingering soreness in his left knee has taken him out of the lineup since Jan. 14.

While not on par with Ball as a playmaker, Caruso is another two-way guard who can run the offense in Ball's absence. Coby White has performed well in a backup role, too, and his usage figures to increase for the time being.

As long as he isn't out for a prolonged period, Ball's injury shouldn't significantly disrupt the on-court dynamic the Bulls have established this year.

The overall impact will come in to focus after the guard decides his treatment path, which should provide a clearer timetable for his return.