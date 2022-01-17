J.J. Watt Activated off IR by Cardinals Ahead of 2022 NFL Playoff Game vs. Rams

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Arizona Cardinals announced defensive end J.J. Watt was activated from injured reserve and moved to the active roster ahead of Monday's Wild Card Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Watt was also not among the team's inactives and will be in uniform Monday night.

Watt appeared in just seven games during the 2021 regular season because of a shoulder injury, though Arizona designated him to return from injured reserve heading into the playoffs.

Though he surely wasn't looking for this type of season to be his first with a team outside the Houston Texans, there is no questioning Watt's status as one of the best players of his generation when he is healthy and on the field.

His resume includes three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, five All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowl nods and a Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The Wisconsin product had 16 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in seven games in 2021.

The Cardinals still made the playoffs even though he was sidelined for extended stretches, but their defense is more formidable when he is on the field. Now he will have a chance to help them in the postseason as he looks to add a Super Bowl trophy to his list of accomplishments.