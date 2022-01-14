WWE Hall of Famer Sunny Allegedly Threatened Partner with Scissors Before Arrest

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tammy Sytch, who went by the name Sunny during her WWE Hall of Fame career, allegedly threatened to kill her partner before being arrested Thursday in New Jersey.

According to TMZ Sports, court documents say police officers were dispatched to an alleged domestic dispute where they said they witnessed Sytch raising a pair of scissors "in the air towards the victim" while threatening to kill him.

Sytch was booked on two charges of possessing a weapon for unlawful purpose and one charge of terroristic threats, and she was still in custody as of Friday.

Police said Sytch "appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol" at the time of her arrest, and noted that the victim suffered no injuries.

The 49-year-old Sytch broke into the professional wrestling business in 1992, and she is likely best known for her time in WWE from 1995-98.

Sytch primarily served as a manager for multiple tag teams during that time, including The Bodydonnas, The Smoking Gunns, The Godwinns and Legion of Doom 2000. She also managed Skip and Faarooq Assad during singles runs.

In addition to that, Sytch did announcing, backstage interviewing and various other duties.

Sytch later had brief runs in ECW and WCW, and in 2011 she was honored for her contributions to WWE by getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In more recent years, Sytch has often found herself in trouble with the law, getting arrested on numerous occasions and spending time in jail.

In 2019, Sytch was arrested for DWI for the sixth time. That came after she served eight months in jail in 2018.

Sytch subsequently served one year in prison, was released on parole and then served another year for violating her parole before getting released in June.