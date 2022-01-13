Former WWE Superstar Sunny Arrested, Charged with Weapons Possession, Making Threats

George Napolitano/FilmMagic

Tammy Sytch, known as Sunny during her WWE wrestling career, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of unlawfully possessing a weapon and one count of terroristic threats, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

Sytch was arrested in New Jersey, but the "nature of the alleged threats are not currently known," per TMZ.

The weapons charges are both third-degree, while the threats charge is fourth-degree. They carry a maximum combined total prison sentence of 11 years if found guilty on all charges, per TMZ.

No further information about the details leading up to her arrest were publicly released.

Sytch worked for several wrestling promotions, including WWE, ECW and WCW, throughout a career that began in 1992. She continued to make appearances through 2013.

The 49-year-old New Jersey native has dealt with numerous legal issues since 2012.

Most recently, she was released from prison in June after nine months in jail following a July 2020 arrest on charges of operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension, eluding a police officer and contempt/violation of a domestic violence restraining order.

In 2016, she released an autobiography entitled A Star Shattered: The Rise & Fall & Rise of Wrestling Diva about the highs and lows of her life and career.

Among the highlights was her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of its 2011 class.