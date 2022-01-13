Hornets' LaMelo Ball Sued by Publicist Amber Johnson for Damages in Excess of $10M

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is being sued by a publicist.

Per TMZ Sports, Amber Johnson is seeking more than $10 million in damages, having alleged in a lawsuit that Ball's camp didn't uphold its end of an agreement to pay her 10 percent of any endorsement deal she helped facilitate.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

