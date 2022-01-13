Report: Conor McGregor's Bar The Black Forge Inn Attacked with Petrol Bombs

AP Photo/John Locher

Two petrol bombs were reportedly thrown at a pub owned by UFC star Conor McGregor in Dublin, Ireland, on Wednesday.

According to Roisin Phelan of The Sun, police said no one at The Black Forge Inn was hurt and there was no property damage.

Per TMZ Sports, McGregor's representatives said he was not in the bar at the time of the incident, but he posted video of himself inside just hours before the bombs were thrown.

One of McGregor's representatives told TMZ Sports it is unclear if McGregor was the intended target of the attack.

Phelan noted that McGregor purchased The Black Forge Inn just over two years ago in the Crumlin suburb of Dublin, which is the UFC star's hometown.

McGregor paid for $1.1 million in renovations.

The 33-year-old McGregor is among the most popular and successful fighters in MMA history, posting a 22-6 career record and winning both the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles.

Success has largely eluded McGregor recently, however, as he is 1-3 in his past four fights, with a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov and consecutive defeats against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor's latest fight occurred at UFC 264 in July, and it was stopped after one round after McGregor broke his leg, resulting in a Poirier win.

The Irishman is still working his way back from the injury, and no announcements have been made regarding when he will return to the Octagon.