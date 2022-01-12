Trinity Rodman Called Up to USWNT for January Training Camp

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States women's national team included Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman among its 25-player roster for this month's training camp.

The 19-year-old, who's the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, is the only first-time call-up for coach Vlatko Andonovski. She has represented the U.S. at the under-17 and under-20 levels.

Rodman's ascension to the senior team was inevitable.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NWSL draft, she had seven goals and seven assists in 25 appearances in her debut season. In addition to winning Rookie of the Year, she was selected in the league's best XI.

The USWNT has relied upon the same core of veteran stars to lead the attack for a number of years.

That will lead to an inevitable transition period as those players near the end of their national team careers. Carli Lloyd has already retired, while the quartet of Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Christen Press are all 32 or older.

The January training camp allows Andonovski to see who might be leading the line at the 2023 Women's World Cup and beyond. Of the six forwards in the squad, Mallory Pugh and Lynn Williams are the only two with more than 10 caps.

"Without any matches that we need to taper for, we can get in some more intense trainings and full-field scrimmages, which is great as we need to give this group as many chances as possible to play together in a National Team environment," Andonovski of Wednesday's announcement.

After her electrifying debut season in the NWSL, Rodman appears to have a bright future and figures to be a vital player for the USWNT in a few years.