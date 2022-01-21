Joe Schoen Agrees to Contract with Giants to Replace Dave Gettleman as GM

AP Photo

The New York Giants have found their new general manager.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Giants will hire Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen.

The Giants' GM position came open when Dave Gettleman announced his retirement Jan. 11. He spent the past four seasons in the role, and the team only managed a 19-46 record with no playoff appearances.

Gettleman's decision took care of one big question for New York this offseason. The other one involved the future of head coach Joe Judge, and after some uncertainty, they moved on from him.

Regardless of who the head coach is, the Giants need Schoen to be better at talent evaluation and drafting than Gettleman. One of the main reasons they have only made the playoffs once since 2013 is poor drafting.

Receiver Kadarius Toney showed promise as a rookie in 2021, but his value was limited by poor quarterback play. Daniel Jones has yet to justify his status as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Running back Saquon Barkley had 856 yards from scrimmage in 13 games this season after returning from a torn ACL suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 campaign.

Gettleman also left the Giants in a bad salary-cap situation because of the contracts he handed out in free agency. They are $367,578 over the 2022 cap, per Over the Cap. James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson, Blake Martinez, Logan Ryan, Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay all have cap hits of at least $12.2 million next season.

If the Giants are looking to fix their lack of success in the draft, Schoen is a great person to have in the GM's chair.

He has spent the previous five seasons as assistant general manager with the Bills, who have built one of the best rosters in the NFL and have made it to the postseason in each of the past two seasons, including an appearance in the 2020 AFC Championship Game.

As long as Schoen is given time to put his stamp on this roster, this is the first move in a long time that should make Giants fans happy about the direction of the franchise.