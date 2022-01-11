Seahawks' Geno Smith Allegedly Threatened Police During Arrest on Suspicion of DUI

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Officers from the Washington State Patrol said Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was argumentative and threatening during the course of his arrest Monday.

According to police documents obtained by TMZ Sports, police wrote they pulled Smith over because he was driving 36 mph over the speed limit. They also allege he was driving erratically and failed to signal before changing lanes.

One officer wrote that Smith said became agitated after he exited his vehicle and began performing field sobriety tests. Officers wrote that they stopped the tests and took Smith into custody, where he refused a breathalyzer and got angry when police attempted to have blood drawn, saying "I'll f--k every one of y'all up."

Per TMZ, officers wrote that Smith then threatened them:

"Another officer said Smith told them, 'You don't want to see me out of these cuffs, you don't want to know what will happen.'

"Officers say they eventually had to put restraints on Smith's arms and legs in order to take his blood ... and claim the entire time Smith said, 'That we were going to regret this and that we would all be famous for this.'"

Smith addressed the arrest on social media Monday night:

Smith was pulled over in King County at 2:10 a.m. PT on Monday. On Sunday, the Seahawks closed out the NFL regular season with a 38-30 victory over the Arizona Cardinals and returned to Washington late Sunday night.

The 31-year-old, who told officers he had had some wine at least 90 minutes before driving, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to the Associated Press, the Seahawks' director of team security was also on hand as officers were attempting to draw Smith's blood to test his blood-alcohol level. He needed to be restrained before his blood was taken.

Per the Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell, Smith was subsequently released from jail on bail on Monday at 9:27 a.m. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told Bell that Smith was at a team meeting on Monday.

The veteran passer made four appearances and started three games in place of Russell Wilson for Seattle in 2021. He threw for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Smith is due to be a free agent this offseason.