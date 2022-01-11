Dolphins Rumors: 49ers' Mike McDaniel Targeted for HC Interview After Flores Firing

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins reportedly submitted an interview request to speak with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel about their head coaching vacancy.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported news of the request Tuesday ahead of the Niners' first-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

