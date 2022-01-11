Bears Rumors: Nathaniel Hackett, Todd Bowles, Byron Leftwich HC Interview Targets

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have reportedly requested interviews with Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett about their head coaching vacancy.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the Bears' requests Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Chicago also requested an interview with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.