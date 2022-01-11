Seahawks' Geno Smith Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Released on Bail

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested in King County, Washington early Monday morning on suspicion of DUI, per TMZ Sports.

Gregg Bell of The News Tribune confirmed that Smith was released on $1,000 bail. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told Bell that Smith was in attendance for Monday's team meeting. Smith is set to be a free agent this offseason.

Per Bell, Smith was pulled over at 2:10 a.m. and released from King County jail at 9:27 a.m. Hours before his arrest, the Seahawks had returned home after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 38-30 in their season finale to end the year with a record of 7-10.

"Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation. I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained," Smith's attorney Jon Fox said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Smith has served as the backup to Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson for the past three seasons. He was thrust into action this year when Wilson suffered a broken middle finger on his throwing hand that required surgery. He entered in the second half of the Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams and threw an interception that ended the team's comeback attempt.

Smith completed 65-of-95 passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns and an interception this year. The Seahawks went 1-2 in his three starts.

The 31-year-old has been in the NFL for nine years and has a career record of 13-21 as a starter. He's also played for the New York Jets, New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers during his career.