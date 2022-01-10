Report: Jim Harbaugh 'in No Rush' to Fill Michigan's Staff; Not Linked to Dolphins

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has reportedly been slow to fill vacancies within his coaching staff amid rumors of a potential return to the NFL.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that Harbaugh could be an option for the Las Vegas Raiders, but their win over the Los Angeles Chargers under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia on Sunday to clinch a postseason berth will delay the process:

"Does the Raiders' inclusion in the playoffs lead to a Harbaugh extension at Michigan? It was pointed out to me by two people Sunday that Harbaugh has been in no rush to fill openings on his U of M staff (Ryan Day, conversely, has already hired two big-money assistants at Ohio State) this month, which is a sure sign he really is mulling his options. Can he wait out a Vegas playoff run? We'll see."

Although the Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross confirmed the team is not considering Harbaugh:

