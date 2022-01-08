Jaguars Sued by Roofing Company Alleging Breach of Contract After Urban Meyer Firing

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

RoofClaim.com, a roofing company signed to a sponsorship deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, is suing the team.

According to Mark Long of the Associated Press, the company wants to disassociate with the NFL franchise with Jaguars fans planning to dress as clowns at the team's regular-season finale against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

RoofClaim wrote in a complaint filed in a Jacksonville circuit court Thursday that it does not want "its brand being emphasized as the primary sponsor of the clown game."

The company is looking for damages "in excess of $30,000" in a jury trial. It also asked for "temporary and permanent injunctive relief" from the Jags using RoofClaim's brand.

The clownout plans started came together after word emerged that the 2-14 Jags would bring back general manager Trent Baalke, which caught the ire of fans.

Per Long:

"Jacksonville's finale will feature a “Klown out” in the stands. Hundreds, if not thousands, of fans are planning to wear clown attire—red noses, colorful wigs, face paint—in hopes of persuading [team owner Shad] Khan to fire Baalke, whose draft picks have been underwhelming and his free-agent acquisitions less than impactful."

The Jaguars are expected to finish with the league's worst record for the second straight year. Their offense is last in scoring (14.2 points per game), while their defense has given up the second-most points (27.9).

Urban Meyer's controversial tenure as head coach ended after 13 games.

Per Long, RoofClaim had an agreement that it could terminate its contract with the team if Meyer was not the coach between the end of the 2023 season and March 1, 2024.

The company said it tried to end its relationship with the Jags one day after Meyer was fired Dec. 15, but the franchise turned down the request.

A spokesperson for the Jags said the lawsuit is "baseless and without merit" and the franchise "will exhaustively protect our interests in this matter at every turn."