Report: Giants, Jets Facing $6B Lawsuit from Fan for Claiming to Play in New York

New York City resident Abdiell Suero filed a lawsuit against the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets for $6 billion in damages he alleges are the result of the teams labeling themselves as New York despite playing their home games in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Trademark lawyer Darren Heitner provided details from the civil suit Wednesday:

Along with the $6 billion requested as part of the class-action lawsuit, Suero also asked for a court to order both franchises to play in New York by 2025 in order to retain their names or rebrand as East Rutherford, according to Larry McShane of the New York Post.

"If the Giants and Jets want to call themselves New York teams, they need to come back to New York," Suero wrote in court papers. "I've traveled to and from MetLife Stadium by mass transit and car service, and both ways are a nightmare."

Suero argues the legal basis for his claims include false advertising, deceptive practices, the civil Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and unjust enrichment, per Heitner.

The Giants told McShane "this case has no merit and we will defend it vigorously." The Jets have not publicly commented on the matter.

Neither organization has played its home games in New York City since 1983.

The Giants made stops at the Polo Grounds (1925-55) and Yankee Stadium (1956-73) before a two-year stint at the Yale Bowl in Connecticut. They briefly returned to NYC at Shea Stadium in 1975 before opening Giants Stadium in New Jersey in 1976.

The Jets played at the Polo Grounds from 1960 through 1963 and then spent two decades at Shea Stadium before leaving for Giants Stadium in 1984.

MetLife Stadium, the teams' current shared facility in New Jersey, opened in 2010.