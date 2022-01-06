Clinton Portis Sentenced to Prison, Home Confinement for Health Care Fraud Scheme

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Clinton Portis was sentenced to six months in federal prison and an additional six months home confinement after pleading guilty to health care fraud, per ESPN's John Keim.

Portis, 40, was one of several players who took part in defrauding a healthcare benefit program for retired NFL veterans. He allegedly received about $100,000 after filing false claims for medical equipment.

The false reimbursement claims totaled about $2.9 million from the NFL's Health Reimbursement Account from a group of 15 former players that included Joe Horn and Carlos Rogers.

Portis faced a maximum of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty, though, the Department of Justice sought 10 to 16 months, but the final sentence was not as severe.

The players involved were initially charged in 2019, with the DOJ explaining the scheme:

Portis denied his involvement and went to trial until his case resulted in a hung jury. He later pleaded guilty and agreed to pay full restitution.

The former running back was a two-time Pro Bowler while totaling 9,923 rushing yards with the Denver Broncos and Washington Football Team from 2002-10. He also helped the Miami Hurricanes win a national championship in 2001 with a 12-0 team record.