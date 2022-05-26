5-Star Elijah Fisher Commits to Texas Tech Over Kansas, Kentucky, More

Photo credit: 247Sports

Elijah Fisher, a 5-star small forward from Toronto, announced Thursday on Sportsnet'sTim & Friends that he was committing to Texas Tech.

Fisher is a 5-star prospect considered the fifth-best small forward and No. 24 overall player in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Despite the lofty ratings, the Canadian believes he is underrated.

"I’m very confident that I’m No. 1 in my class," Fisher said in an essay for Sports Illustrated.

He added in the piece that his goal is to be one-and-done.

Fisher has NBA potential with good size at 6'6", 195 pounds to go with impressive athleticism. He can attack the basket with regularity and finish well above the rim. The skill set makes him especially dangerous in transition with the ability to rack up fast-break points.

Adding his outside shooting ability, the young player has a lot of upside.

It led to over a dozen scholarship offers from some of the top teams across the country, but Fisher eventually decided on Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders have become a consistent force nationally and earned a trip to the Sweet 16 in the first year under head coach Mark Adams. With a defensive calling card and some added talent offensively, the squad could compete for a title.

Though it might not be a long-term partnership, Fisher has the chance to be an impact player from the start of his freshman season.