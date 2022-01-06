Tennessee House Rep. Jeremy Faison Ejected from HSBB Game, Tried to Pants Referee

AP Photo/Erik Schelzig

Jeremy Faison, a member of Tennessee's House of Representatives, was ejected from a high school basketball game this week and attempted to pants a referee.

Faison, whose son plays for Lakeway Christian Academy, was unhappy with a foul call. He got into a debate with the official, Paul Pendleton, and tried to pull one of his pant legs down before leaving the court.

Faison issued an apology on Twitter:

Per Melissa Brown and Emily Adams of the Tennessean, Pendleton filed a report with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association after initially asking the game administrator to call the police.

In the report, Pendleton said Faison told him "you can't tell me to leave the floor, this was your fault" during their on-court altercation.

Faison has been a representative for the 11th District in Tennessee's House of Representatives since 2010.