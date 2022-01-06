Former Mets GM Zack Scott Found Not Guilty of DWI Charge

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Former New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott has been found not guilty of DWI charges.

According to The Athletic's Tim Britton, Scott was found not guilty on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.

Anthony Rieber of Newsday noted Scott does have to pay two fines of $100 each.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.