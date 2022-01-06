AEW Star Rey Fenix Reportedly Taken to Hospital After Suffering Gruesome Arm Injury

Photo credit: AEW

AEW star Rey Fenix was reportedly taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an apparent arm injury during his match in the main event of Dynamite.

According to TMZ Sports, Fenix was transported to the hospital after being unable to finish his match, and no further updates have been given regarding his status.

Fenix teamed with his Lucha Bros. partner Penta El Zero Miedo against Jurassic Express members Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus with the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line.

Luchasaurus slammed Fenix through a table at ringside, but when Fenix landed, his left arm bent in an awkward fashion, and he appeared to be in a significant amount of pain.

Since Fenix could not finish the contest, it left Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in a two-on-one situation against Penta, and they went on to beat him and become the new AEW World Tag Team champs.

Following the match, Jungle Boy tweeted a supportive message toward Fenix:

The Lucha Bros. had beaten The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team titles in a steel cage match at All Out in September, but with Wednesday's loss, their reign came to an end after four months.

Fenix and Penta are real-life brothers who have starred in multiple promotions in the United States and their native Mexico.

In addition to having held the AEW World Tag Team titles, they were Impact Wrestling Tag Team champions, MLW World Tag Team champions and AAA World Tag Team champions.

The 31-year-old Fenix has accomplished a great deal individually as well, holding the AAA Mega Championship and the Lucha Underground Championship during his career.