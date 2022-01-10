Giants Rumors: HC Joe Judge Will Return for 2022 Season Despite 10-23 Record

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge reportedly will return for 2022 after a 4-13 record for the 2021 season.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported Monday that a source said Judge "is staying" as head coach.

In two seasons at the helm of the Giants, the 40-year-old has a record of 10-23 after going 6-10 in 2020.

The Giants' retaining of Judge is somewhat surprising. The team has not shown much improvement since his hiring, particularly quarterback Daniel Jones. The sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft showed promise with 24 touchdowns in his rookie season, despite also displaying a penchant for turnovers (12 interceptions and 11 fumbles lost).

Since Judge's hiring, Jones has regressed. In 11 games in an injury-riddled 2021 season, he threw for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett in November.

Prior to being hired by the Giants, Judge spent eight seasons with the New England Patriots as an assistant on Bill Belichick's staff. He spent three seasons as a special teams assistant and five years as the special teams coordinator, and he added the duties of wide receivers coach in 2019. He was a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams in New England (XLIX, LI, LIII).

While Judge gets another chance from Giants ownership, the team will have to work diligently to improve a roster that has multiple holes.

Thanks to a draft-day trade with the Chicago Bears last year, the Giants have the fifth and seventh overall picks in the 2022 draft. They will also have to decide whether to pick up Jones' fifth-year option on his rookie deal.