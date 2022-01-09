Steelers' T.J. Watt Ties Michael Strahan's NFL Single-Season Sack Record

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt took down Tyler Huntley in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens to tie Michael Strahan's single-season sack record of 22.5 set in 2001.

Watt was unable to record any additional sacks throughout the remainder of the game, including overtime, to claim the record by himself.

Watt entered the day needing just one sack to tie Strahan's mark. He put himself in position to set the new record with a four-sack game in Pittsburgh's 26-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

There will be some question about Watt's record in comparison to the New York Giants legend because this is the first year of the 17-game season. The extra week certainly benefited the Steelers superstar, but this is also a unique case to be argued.

Watt, 27, missed two games earlier this season because of injuries, so this is only his 15th game played.

Strahan played all 16 games for the Giants during his record-breaking season. There were also some legitimacy questions about his final sack against the Green Bay Packers when Brett Favre seemed to take a dive to give him the record.

Regardless of how history remembers Watt passing the record with an extra week on the schedule, there's no denying how great his season has been.

The Steelers entered Week 18 with an outside chance to make the playoffs. The Wisconsin product has been the driving force of their defense with an NFL-high 21.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss coming into the Ravens game.

Watt led the league in both categories last season (23 tackles for loss, 15 sacks). He's arguably the most impactful defensive player in the NFL and has a strong case as the Defensive Player of the Year.