Titans' Bud Dupree Cited on Misdemeanor Assault Charge for Alleged Role in Fight

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree has been cited for misdemeanor assault and is due for booking in three weeks, per TMZ Sports.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said shoppers started arguing with an employee at a Nashville Walgreens on Sunday night, left and then returned with Dupree, who grabbed the employee and his phone, according to TMZ Sports.

Police said that led to a physical altercation before the linebacker left the store.

"We are aware of the situation and are gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement Monday.

Grant Gordon of NFL.com noted the altercation allegedly began when the male employee was filming Dupree with his phone. Police arrived after the University of Kentucky product had left the scene.

The male employee was treated for a cut on his forehead, while a female employee received treatment for a cut on her hand.

Dupree and the Titans beat the Miami Dolphins earlier that day.

He spent the first six years of his career on the Pittsburgh Steelers before Tennessee signed him to a five-year deal prior to the 2021 campaign.

The Titans finish their regular season against the Houston Texans in Week 18 and can clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win.