NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios Released for Week 18

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios Released for Week 18January 4, 2022
Plenty is at stake in the first Week 18 in NFL history.
On Tuesday, the league announced the scenarios for teams to clinch playoff berths heading into the final slate of regular-season games.
AFC
Baltimore Ravens
Clinch playoffs with win + LAC loss + IND loss + MIA loss or tie
Buffalo Bills
Clinch AFC East with:
- Win OR
- NE loss OR
- Tie plus NE tie
Cincinnati Bengals
Clinch No. 1 seed with:
- Win + TEN loss + KC loss + NE loss or tie OR
- Win + TEN loss + KC loss + BUF win
Indianapolis Colts
Clinch playoffs with:
- Win or tie OR
- LAC loss + PIT-BAL tie OR
- LAC loss + PIT loss + MIA win
Kansas City Chiefs
Clinch No. 1 seed with:
- Win + TEN loss or tie OR
- Tie + TEN loss
Las Vegas Raiders
Clinch playoffs with:
- Win OR
- Tie + IND loss OR
- IND loss + PIT loss or tie
Los Angeles Chargers
Clinch playoffs with win or tie
New England Patriots
Clinch No. 1 seed with win + BUF loss or tie + KC loss + TEN loss
Clinch AFC East with:
- Win + BUF loss or tie OR
- Tie + BUF loss
Pittsburgh Steelers
Clinch playoffs with win + IND loss + LAC-LV game does not end in a tie
Tennessee Titans
Clinch No. 1 seed with:
- Win OR
- Tie + KC loss or tie OR
- KC loss + CIN loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR
- KC loss + CIN loss or tie + BUF win
NFC
Arizona Cardinals
Clinch NFC West with win + LAR loss
Los Angeles Rams
Clinch NFC West with:
- Win or tie OR
- ARI loss or tie
New Orleans Saints
Clinch playoffs with win + SF loss
San Francisco 49ers
Clinch playoffs with:
- Win or tie OR
- NO loss or tie
The AFC's No. 1 seed, the AFC East title and the NFC West title are up for grabs. However, the teams in contention for those accomplishments will make the playoffs even if they don't land the top seed or a division crown.
Do-or-die scenarios featuring the Colts, Chargers, Raiders, Ravens and Steelers stand out in the AFC, while the Saints and 49ers jump out in the NFC.
The NFC is straightforward, as six of the seven playoff spots have been clinched by the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cardinals and Rams.
The 49ers and Saints are fighting for the final spot, and San Francisco appears to have the advantage since it can make the playoffs with a win.
However, the Saints may be in better position since the 49ers have to go on the road to play a Rams team that is fighting for the NFC West crown. If Los Angeles defeats San Francisco, all New Orleans has to do is beat a 7-9 Atlanta Falcons squad that has not beaten a team above .500—though it did beat the Saints in Week 9.
The prediction is the Saints get the final NFC spot.
As for the AFC, should Indianapolis handle the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars, it would eliminate the Steelers and clinch a playoff spot for the Colts.
That would leave the final wild-card slot for the winner of the game between the Chargers and Raiders, which the NFL flexed to the Sunday night slot. Los Angeles won the first matchup by 14 points in Week 4, but the rematch is in Las Vegas.
A win for the Raiders would earn the franchise just its second playoff appearance since 2002 and first since 2016. A Chargers victory would give them their second playoff berth since 2013.