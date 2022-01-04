WFT Provides Announcement Date for New Name, Logo, Gives Jersey Sneak Peak in Video

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday it will reveal its new nickname and logo on Feb. 2.

WFT provided the update in a video posted on Twitter, which also included a sneak peak at the jersey design (5:20 mark):

Team president Jason Wright confirmed the new moniker won't be Wolves or RedWolves, which had received ample support from the fanbase:

"Early on we understood Wolves—or some variation of it—was one of our fan favorites. As I've said all along, we take feedback from our fans seriously, and because of your interest in this name, we put Wolves on a list of options to explore fully. Once we began looking into Wolves, however, we became aware of a notable challenge: trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own. And without Wolves, variations like RedWolves wouldn't have been viable either for these and other reasons."

Wright provided no further information about the final choice, but noted he's confident the selection "aligns with our values, carries forth our rich history, represents the region and, most importantly, is inspired and informed by you, our fans."

He did note the team's color scheme will remain burgundy and gold, which was also evident based on the brief jersey sneak peak in the video.

The Washington Football Team has operated without a nickname since July 2020, when its dropped its former moniker and logo, which had received longtime criticism as racist toward the Native American community.

Team owner Daniel Snyder told USA Today in May 2013 that he'd "never" change the nickname despite the outside criticism, but he changed his stance in 2020 after FedEx threatened to back out of its stadium naming rights deal if the nickname wasn't altered.

The franchise, which was founded as the Boston Braves in 1932, had used its prior nickname since 1933. The organization moved to Washington, D.C. in 1937.

Washington has compiled a 6-10 record during the 2021 season and was previously eliminated from playoff contention.

It'll play its last game under the generic Washington Football Team name on Sunday when it visits the New York Giants to close out the campaign.