Titans' Bud Dupree Sought for Questioning by Police for Alleged Involvement in Fight

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree is being sought for questioning by Nashville police after an alleged altercation at a local Walgreens, per TMZ Sports.

WKRN's Nikki McGee reported that police received a call about a fight at the store after 8 p.m. on Sunday, but Dupree and the people with him left before the police got there.

