Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Arrested on DUI Charge, Was Allegedly Passed out in Car

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs was reportedly arrested early Monday morning and charged with misdemeanor DUI, per TMZ Sports.

Police reportedly found Hobbs asleep at the wheel of his car on a parking lot exit ramp.

He was arrested after reportedly struggling with sobriety tests after officers made contact with him.

The incident came after the Raiders defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Hobbs was found outside The Cromwell Hotel in Las Vegas around 4 a.m. local time and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center at 6:38 a.m.

Hobbs, a rookie fifth-round draft pick, has appeared in 15 games this season while starting nine. He ranks fourth on the team with 67 tackles this year, adding one interception and one forced fumble.

The 22-year-old played a key role in the Raiders' 23-20 win over the Colts to keep their postseason hopes alive, playing 80 percent of defensive snaps while totaling four tackles.

His status is now in question for the team's Week 18 battle against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The latest arrest comes about two months after former Raiders teammate Henry Ruggs III was arrested after his involvement in a car crash that killed a woman. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving after reportedly posting a blood alcohol content of twice the legal limit in Nevada.

The Raiders also released former first-round pick Damon Arnette in November after the cornerback was seen on video brandishing a gun while threatening to kill someone.