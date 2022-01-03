Report: Brock Lesnar Will Be Booked as a 'Free Agent' After Winning WWE Championship

AP Photo/Don Feria, File

Despite winning the WWE Championship at Saturday's WWE Day 1 event, Brock Lesnar is expected to be presented as a free agent going forward by WWE, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

Johnson also reported Lesnar has been shifted internally to the Raw roster.

As Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. noted, Lesnar is not officially assigned to either Raw or Smackdown on the official website.

The superstar was initially supposed to face Roman Reigns on Saturday until the opponent tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the event. Lesnar was placed in a five-way for the WWE title against defending champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley.

Lesnar emerged victorious to win the belt for the sixth time in his career.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Ringside News), the next step could be to develop a feud between Lesnar and Lashley.

