NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Deal Denzel Valentine to Knicks, Rajon Rondo to Cavs

Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images

The trade that is sending Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers is reportedly a three-team deal.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Monday that the Los Angeles Lakers are "finalizing" the move that will send Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks as part of the same trade.

Rondo is still going to the Cavaliers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported New York acquired Valentine for $1.1 million and two draft-rights players for the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie. What's more, the team "will make a decision today on keeping Valentine or providing him opportunity to sign elsewhere."

He provided more details:

Insider Tommy Beer noted he is "Hearing the Knicks plan to waive Wayne Selden to (at least temporarily) make room on the roster for Denzel Valentine."

This comes after Wojnarowski reported on Friday the Lakers were "expected to waive Valentine's partially-guaranteed deal and create an open roster spot" after they landed him in the trade for Rondo.

New York will get another role player who can play multiple positions in the Michigan State product if it keeps him. Valentine isn't someone who will take over a game and is averaging just 2.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists a night this season, but he isn't that far removed from when he posted 10.2 points per game in 2017-18 for the Chicago Bulls.

He didn't have a significant role with the Cavaliers, but perhaps he can play his way into Tom Thibodeau's rotation following a change of scenery.

As for Cleveland, it needed the backcourt depth Rondo provides since Ricky Rubio (ACL) and Collin Sexton (meniscus) are both lost for the season.

Rondo isn't the same player who was selected to four All-Star and four All-Defensive teams in his prime, but he does have two championships on his resume with a history of playoff success. The Cavaliers are 21-16 and primed to make the postseason for the first time in the post-LeBron James era.

If Rondo provides a spark off the bench, veteran leadership and some timely passes to playmakers such as Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, he can help the Cavaliers reach the playoffs and perhaps challenge some of the Eastern Conference's top teams when they arrive.