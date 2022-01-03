DJ Fer Palacio Denies Accusations He Gave Lionel Messi COVID-19 After Death Threats

AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez

Fer Palacio, a DJ from Argentina, has said he is not the reason Lionel Messi tested positive for COVID-19.

Palacio recently posted a picture of himself and Messi on his Instagram account while the Paris Saint-Germain star was home for a winter break.

"I got the greatest to dance...Thanks to all the Messi family for the invitation," he wrote in the caption (h/t ESPN's Adriana Garcia).

On Sunday, PSG announced Messi was one of four players who had tested positive for COVID-19. He is consequently in isolation and unavailable for Monday's cup tie with Vannes.

Palacio said in an Instagram story that he has received death threats in response to people believing he is responsible for Messi's positive test.

"I am a trend on Twitter because Messi tested positive for COVID-19," he said. "They relate this to me saying that I infected him. They have even called me 'murderer.' I have a lot of very bad private messages. Yesterday I got tested because I have to travel to Uruguay, and I do not have COVID-19."

The DJ also showed a negative test in his Instagram story.

Messi, meanwhile, attended multiple parties during his time in Argentina. He is staying in Rosario, Argentina, and won't be able to return to France until he tests negative for the virus.

The 34-year-old is in his first season at the French club after transferring from Barcelona in the summer. He has one goal and four assists in 11 league appearances this year, adding five goals in five UEFA Champions League matches.