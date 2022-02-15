Report: Bengals' Joe Burrow Won't Need Surgery on Knee Injury Suffered in Super Bowl

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury during Sunday's Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but initial tests revealed he will not need surgery and will instead just need to rehab it, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted, "The sprain shouldn't drastically alter his offseason."

Still, any injury to Burrow is sure to cause concern in Cincinnati for multiple reasons. For one, he's the franchise quarterback who led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his second season after they selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

But he also saw his rookie season come to an end due to a torn ACL and MCL, so there is an early injury history.

However, the 25-year-old remained healthy in his second season and elevated Cincinnati to contender status while completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Bengals are primed to compete for the foreseeable future with the LSU product under center, so making sure he is fully healthy by the start of the 2022 campaign will be a top offseason priority.